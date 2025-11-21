Bari’s Picks of the Week: Epstein, AI, and More
The war within the American right, the cancellation of a Broadway star, and much more of our best stuff from this week.
Upgrade to Listen
19
It was another chaotic week in America, which made it an excellent week for Free Press stories, with one fantastic piece after another.
Let’s get right to it.
The War Inside the Right
Ever since his appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show three weeks ago, Nick Fuentes and his followers (known as “Groypers”) have become a central fault line in the GOP. Now, as …
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In