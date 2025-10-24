The Free Press
Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss is the founder and editor of The Free Press and host of the podcast Honestly. From 2017 to 2020 Weiss was an opinion writer and editor at The New York Times. Before that, she was an op-ed and book review editor at The Wall Street Journal and a senior editor at Tablet magazine.
Bari's Picks of the Week
paul goldberg's avatar
paul goldberg
1m

Bari

You are a great interviewer and I have watched you many times.

I don't personally think that you need to tell us your favorite pieces from the week as that is not the position you are currently in.

You might suggest that all the subscribers enter their personal favorites or just leave it alone.

You have enough on your plate with running CBS and the FP and need to focus on that.

Moe Strausberg
5mEdited

Thank you Bari,

I love brilliant women. I wake up every morning next to a great American philosopher and great great-grandmother. I am a 77 year old senile, demented and autistic Jew who once made the mistake of trying to become an American Citizen in Broadview, Chicago, Illinois. I was born a third class Quebecer in 1948 under the Padlock Laws of Maurice Duplessis.

https://historyofrights.ca/encyclopaedia/main-events/1937-padlock-act/

In Chicago I was my wife's husband and a lowly immigrant who stood in line to become a second class American. I knew what second class meant in the pseudo-Christian theocracy where I was born called Quebec and told my wife and lawyer I could no longer be treated this way. WE retired to Canada and Quebec where healthcare, education and welfare are human rights and we still have a functional liberal democracy.

In 2019 Quebec passed Bill21 saying no myth and superstition in our politics and prayer belongs in our closets so all may dance in the Sunshine.

https://www.publicationsduquebec.gouv.qc.ca/fileadmin/gazette/pdf_encrypte/lois_reglements/2019A/104004.pdf

My wife and I quit our 30 year membership in the ACLU for its and its colonial subject's Canadian Civil Liberties Union stand on religion in politics. We stand with Thomas Paine's Common Sense.

https://www.azquotes.com/author/11249-Thomas_Paine/tag/religion

https://ccla.org/major-cases-and-reports/bill-21/

Thomas Paine understood religion and politics mean somebody is going: " to suffer the stings (slings) and arrows of outrageous fortune."

I was taught to love America but I am a Jew not a Roman and don't believe in half-men half gods or phoenixes and I mourned the death of America in November and said my kaddish and sat on my dung hill garbed in sackcloth and ashes. There is no more United States of America. My wife was born in Nashville where the majority still believes in Noah. Every night before I go to bed I say the blessing. Blessed are thou oh Lord that I wasn't born a New Roman.

A house divided among itself has not stood. Like Alice in Wonderland I use the Dictionary to understand the constitution to understand 1789 not Humpty Dumpties like Injustice Roberts and his court of Inquisition and inquisitors for who words mean whatever we want them to mean.

https://johnsonsdictionaryonline.com/views/search.php?term=religion

Samuel Johnson called Ben Franklin a patriot and a scoundrel. Ben Franklin believed all men were created equal and freed his slaves and considered them his equal. He built the horses that power the Tesla and Public Libraries and public parks when landlords owned the land and the bi-peds that lived on the land. Ben Franklin never went to school and started full time work at ten when America was great for priests and nobles and neoconservatives.

https://johnsonsdictionaryonline.com/views/search.php?term=patriot

https://johnsonsdictionaryonline.com/views/search.php?term=scoundrel

https://johnsonsdictionaryonline.com/views/search.php?term=liberal

https://johnsonsdictionaryonline.com/views/search.php?term=catholick

https://johnsonsdictionaryonline.com/views/search.php?term=cabal

https://johnsonsdictionaryonline.com/views/search.php?term=democracy

https://www.britannica.com/topic/neoconservatism

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pTHBn5XOJIA&list=RDpTHBn5XOJIA&start_radio=1

For Free People.
