Bari Weiss: My Picks of the Week
Reading the tea leaves on Trump. Iran: Deal or no deal? The socialist nepo baby running for New York City mayor. Plus: God.
29
Choosing my favorite stories of the week is like choosing a favorite child. Or at the very least a favorite coworker. And Nellie forbids me from doing either.
But I know how busy you all are, because you tell me whenever you run into me. (Or chase me down insisting we build an app, which, I promise, is coming soon!) Which is why I am doing the unthinkable and selecting the most important stories we published this week.
Do yourself a favor and give them a read.
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events