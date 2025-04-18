Choosing my favorite stories of the week is like choosing a favorite child. Or at the very least a favorite coworker. And Nellie forbids me from doing either.

But I know how busy you all are, because you tell me whenever you run into me. (Or chase me down insisting we build an app, which, I promise, is coming soon!) Which is why I am doing the unthinkable and selecting the most important stories we published this week.

Do yourself a favor and give them a read.