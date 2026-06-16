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Auditing the Iran War, with Eliot Cohen
Aaron MacLean
43M
Did the United States capitalize on its military success against Iran, or settle for less than the battlefield made possible?
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Eliot Cohen, Arleigh A. Burke Chair in Strategy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies; professor emeritus at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies; author of The Strategist: How to Think About War and Politics; and co-host of the Shield of the Republic podcast, joins School of War to discuss the recent agreement between …

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
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