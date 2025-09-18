The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
23
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
12m

Hey Joe, immigrants seeking asylum are not US citizens. By the book, these folks have no rights. I’m sure a leftist judge will spill some nonsense about how everyone deserves equal treatment under the law, but our constitution applies to people here legally.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Token Liberal's avatar
Token Liberal
15m

I could care less about Jimmy Kimmel. But to have his show pulled after threats from the government is scary and wrong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice