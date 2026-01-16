The Free Press
Arthur Brooks
Arthur C. Brooks is a social scientist and one of the world’s leading authorities on human happiness. He is a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Business School, Free Press columnist, CBS News contributor, and host of the podcast Office Hours. From 2009 to 2019, he served as president of the American Enterprise Institute. His books have been translated into dozens of languages and include the No. 1 New York Times bestsellers Build the Life You Want (co-authored with Oprah Winfrey) and From Strength to Strength. His next book, The Meaning of Your Life, is available March 31, 2026. You can learn more at www.TheMeaningOfYourLife.com. He lives with his family in Virginia.
Michael Welsh
3m

I think Arthur Brooks is a very nice guy, but if his definition of happiness is related to surgeries or chemical interventions to enhance personal appearance, he's wrong.

Appearance is one of those things where being "not unhappy" is good enough. This can be achieved through hard work and abstinence, which have rewards of their own.

Anything more than abstinence and hard work becomes a shallow and unrewarding pursuit of unobtainable perfection, which, of course, leads to unhappiness.

Adam Jolley's avatar
Adam Jolley
10m

Sleep, sunshine, exercise is the prescription for increasing health-span. Eating/hydrating well goes without saying.

GLP-1 is a sufficiently advanced drug that can squash diabetes when used properly. This provides one less area of health to worry about. An area of health that increases lifespan. GLP-1 does NOT change what’s upstairs

🧠

