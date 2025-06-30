I woke up to the news last week that the 33-year-old Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani had beaten Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor.

Charismatic, handsome, and social-media savvy, Zohran amassed an enormous following of young New Yorkers and spurred more than 50,000 volunteers to get out and canvass for him. His promise of free bus rides, free childcare, and government-run grocery stores—and his vow to tax the rich—reminded me of another young, good-looking, charismatic Democrat who upset a heavily favored party macher nearly a decade ago: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Back then, I was one of AOC’s biggest supporters. In fact, it’s not too much to say that I helped her win.