“War is back in vogue, and a zeal for war is spreading,” Pope Leo XIV warned in his first major address to the Vatican’s diplomatic corps last Friday. It’s hard to dispute his assessment.

In Venezuela, a U.S. operation that captured President Nicolás Maduro has sent shock waves through the hemisphere. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is now declaring that “anything less” than U.S. control of Greenland would be “unacceptable.” In Iran, a deadly crackdown on nationwide protests has Washington threatening the possibility of direct military action. Sudan has been torn apart by nearly three years of civil war. And the conflict in Ukraine grinds on. Moscow has launched new strikes on Kyiv even as U.S.-led negotiations attempt to broker an end to the conflict.

All this instability and conflict makes now a good time to revisit the most acclaimed antiwar novel in American history: Catch-22.

Why war is always absurd:

ELLIOT ACKERMAN: Catch-22 is about the circular and self-defeating nature of war. War itself is ultimately a catch-22. It is a system that contradicts itself. The comedian George Carlin put this most succinctly when he said that fighting for peace is like screwing for virginity. It just doesn’t make sense. The core of any civilization is this idea that “thou shall not kill.” For civilized people, that’s sort of the baseline. We don’t walk through the streets just slitting each other’s throat. When countries go to war, we suspend that rule. We engage in state-sanctioned violence in order to preserve our civilization. So it’s a self-contradicting action. It’s an absurd act.

SHILO BROOKS: The U.S. has just extricated Maduro from Venezuela. Do you think this book has any enduring lessons to teach us about a situation like the one we seem to have just gotten ourselves into?

EA: Absolutely. John Yossarian, the protagonist of the book, is a bombardier on a B-25 in World War II. He is fighting the Nazis, but he also feels like he’s fighting against the system in which he’s stuck. Every time he approaches the number of missions that he’ll need to fly in order to go home and survive the war, his commander increases the number of required missions. So he comes to believe that not only the Nazis are trying to kill him, but his own side is also trying to kill him.

Any time we go to war, it’s tough to have a North Star to understand what the war is about. Is the war in Venezuela about oil? Are we going to be invading Greenland, which seems completely absurd? Are we going to war with Colombia? The number of events that are washing over us, and as quickly as they are . . . sometimes you have to turn to stories that are rooted in this kind of postmodern absurdity to understand what’s going on in the world.

SB: Can you talk more about that absurdity? Joseph Heller, an extraordinary writer, is making a comedy out of something that’s very grave and very serious—namely war and men dying. And not just that, but the great moral cause of the particular war about which he’s writing: the Second World War, which was, more than any war in recent history, a spiritual war in some ways. What role does comedy have in helping us understand war, given that it’s a quite serious thing?

EA: Most of the time when I get to see my fellow veterans, usually the stories we’re telling are the funny ones. And they’re often funny stories that occur in the most tense situations because we needed the joke in that moment. World War II is probably seen as America’s most righteous war, our national Iliad, probably the least absurd of our wars, in that there were clear good guys and bad guys. But even in a war like World War II, those comedic and absurd strains continue to exist.

Why veterans get depressed:

EA: People sometimes ask me about PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and what it’s like to come home. When you go to war, you are given this very clear sense of purpose.

You have a mission that’s relatively clear, whether you’re holding a mountaintop in Afghanistan or holding a few city blocks in Iraq. The tactical mission is clear, and you’re charged with accomplishing the mission alongside people who might become some of your very best friends.

I think purpose is what brings us joy in our life. When you’re 19, 20, 21 years old and you go to war, you are experiencing this very intense sense of purpose. It’s crystal clear. If purpose is the drug that induces happiness, you start in your 20s freebasing the crystal meth of purpose. And you do it for a few years, then you come home and have to reckon with the descent. What are you going to do now, young man? So you look around, maybe you’re going to use your GI Bill, go to college, sell real estate, or work at Home Depot—whatever you’re going to do.

You go from taking the crystal meth of purpose to sipping the Coors Light of purpose. Then you realize that the rest of your life will be spent on your front porch drinking Coors Light and a sort of depression sets in and a sense of being unsettled.

When I read Catch-22, I feel like Heller is not only writing about a squadron in World War II, but also writing about what it feels like to be in postwar America as a veteran. He was an advertising man when he wrote this, working at Time magazine writing copy. So he goes from being a B-25 crew member flying those types of missions to sitting around working a nine-to-five. It’s disorienting. And throughout Catch-22, you feel that sense of disorientation. Nothing means anything. That’s what makes the novel feel postmodern.

How Americans have been shielded from the true cost of war:

SB: Is there a misconception that Americans have about war?

EA: I don’t know that Americans have a misconception about war, necessarily, but there is something that concerns me about the American way of war as it exists today, in 2026. Every war the United States has fought since its inception has had a construct to sustain it, broadly speaking. I mean, in blood and treasure. How are we going to pay for the war? And who’s going to fight it? In the Civil War, the blood was the first-ever draft we had in this country, to sustain the war. The treasure was actually the first-ever income tax in this country. World War II? It was bond drives and a national mobilization. Vietnam? The construct was a draft that was very unpopular, which led to an antiwar movement that ended the war.

In the current iteration, since 9/11, the contract was: The blood comes from our all-volunteer military, and the treasure comes from deficit spending. So there was no war tax. And the result of that construct is that the American people, up to the present day, have largely been insulated from the costs of war. War is not existential for us. It’s not painful. It’s not hugely disruptive to our lives. And the challenge that construct presents is that it makes it very easy for the U.S. to go to war.

We just think, Well, this is going to happen. It’s not going to affect us at all, and we maybe only see the upside. But the challenge is that when you roll the iron dice of war, the enemy always gets a vote. And I feel that construct makes us particularly susceptible to stumbling into a war we don’t want to fight, one that becomes incredibly disruptive to our society. And I think that psychology really puts us in peril today, and quite possibly puts us in a position of moral hazard as a nation as we think about war.

On the military-industrial complex:

SB: Milo Minderbinder is a character who embodies the perennial argument that every war is waged for the sake of money. This character ends up forming an international cartel that he calls the Syndicate, where he somehow inflates the prices of food across Europe and engages in a kind of criminal trade to buy and sell the food such that he makes a profit. The men get the food. The U.S. army makes a profit. The people from whom he’s buying make a profit. And any time he’s asked, he says: “It’s all aboveboard. After all, you own a share of the syndicate.” And they’re like, “Oh, wait, I own a share.” And everybody’s just getting rich.

This is relevant in the news this week because people are saying, “Well, the U.S. is removing Maduro from Venezuela to get their oil. America is just trying to get rich.” Can you assess the veracity, the cynicism, the truth of that theme?

EA: I am a Marine. And I would be remiss if I didn’t quote one of the great Marine heroes from history, Major General Smedley Butler, two-time recipient of the Medal of Honor, who in the 1920s said: “War is a racket. It is conducted for the benefit of the very few, at the expense of the very many.”

You can look at war and often see a profit motive. That doesn’t mean it’s the only motive. But in many wars, there are those who get rich, and Heller definitely interrogates that idea with the very colorful, humorous character of Milo Minderbinder.

At one point I think Milo corners the Egyptian cotton market, but he has all this cotton in his hands that suddenly he can’t sell. So he decides he’s going to cover it in chocolate and feed it to the men. I think he has another deal where he’s trying to offload the same cotton to the Germans, and the Germans agree to take the cotton, but only if Milo gets the B-25 squadron to bomb its own base for the Germans. So he cuts that deal. He’s showing all of these economic crosscurrents that frequently in a war don’t show allegiance to any ideology or side.

There is truth in that. That doesn’t mean that’s the only reason wars are fought. But if you look at a history of war in any country, to include our own, frequently there is a profit motive. And sitting here today, the president’s been pretty explicit that what’s going on in Venezuela is about oil and about the U.S. reasserting its oil interests.

SB: Does the fact that there are economic interests at play cheapen the higher motives?

EA: Heller doesn’t really wade into the politics of the Second World War at all. He’s not making an argument for or against the economic or political gravity of war. He’s just saying that gravity exists. And this is how people behave under gravity. Looking at Venezuela, Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine, you name it. I think if you look at any of those conflicts, you’ll see similar forces existing within them.

What truly motivates soldiers:

EA: When you are getting ready for deployment, training with your unit, you’re training together to become tactically competent, but you’re also creating real bonds. It’s what we call esprit de corps—this unit cohesion—so that in the moment when you have to accomplish the mission, guys will go out and do very brave things for each other because they bonded together through this training. They’re doing that for love.

But as a commander in combat, whether you’re a general all the way down to the most junior corporal, the mission always comes first. As a combat leader, what you are asked to do in order for your men to execute these missions, where many of them are going to get hurt and some killed, is to destroy the thing that you love. And that is one of the enduring paradoxes of combat.

So many people come home having been involved in decisions and actions where they’ve been forced to give the order to do something knowing their friends are going to get hurt. They’ve been asked to go destroy the very thing that they love. And that paradox stays with you. People come home with a certain degree of heartbreak, and your heart can’t break unless you are in love.

How are troops feeling right now?

SB: Can you take us into the minds of young men serving today who see what’s going on around the world in Ukraine, the Middle East, and of course this latest situation in Venezuela? What is a young man of what the Greeks would call thumos—manliness, courage—what is such a man thinking about the situation in the world and his place in it?

EA: You don’t volunteer to serve so you can sit back and not do anything. If something is going on, people want to be involved. That was certainly the case with me when the Iraq War began.

I’ve fought in two wars. I’ve covered two as a journalist. Every single one that I have witnessed, when I’ve shown up, I always felt like I was late and that I’d missed it. And then, when I look back at my experience in retrospect, I realize, oh my God, I was actually there pretty early. So it’s difficult to know in a conflict: Are you at the beginning, middle, or end?

We’re sitting here today with Venezuela. Is the raid that occurred the end of our military engagement in Venezuela? Will the country now shift its policies in alignment with what President Trump wants? Maybe so. But if we’re at the very beginning of the conflict, there’s a real problem there.

Knowing how to situate yourself in a conflict can absolutely be a challenge. And I think we just hope today that we’re not right at the beginning of something longer and that our leaders will be judicious, and we’ll be able to achieve our objectives there without further loss of life. So I think it’s always wise to be very cautious when you go into these types of situations.

SB: You mentioned President Trump. One looks at today’s politics and wonders: How does a president who comes into office with this sort of America First, no-foreign-intervention policy become a president within the span of a year who is heavily involved in foreign intervention—in Venezuela, in Iran, etc.? Because one of the things you see in Catch-22 is the higher-ups sort of changing their mind for reasons that seem absurd, and Yossarian seems, in some cases, not to be able to have any account of it. So I’m curious to get your view on the thought process by which a man of this kind of authority ends up changing his mind in this way.

EA: I don’t know if he’s changing his mind. I think there’s a healthy dose of Milo Minderbinder in President Trump. He often does what is politically and economically expedient for him and for what he views as the best interests of the country.

And I think for us as citizens, sometimes that can feel very disorienting, because it’s not necessarily tethered to a deeper ideology that can act as a center of gravity. And with President Trump, it’s also that strategically—and not to his discredit—he keeps his cards very close to his chest. He’s never going to say what he is or isn’t going to do, which leaves us, as citizens, guessing.

So we have to see where this is going to take us as a country. Sometimes these things work out very well. But the downside is extreme— economically, in loss of life, and in the type of personal tragedies that you see, even in a comedic novel like Catch-22.

SB: Do you think that skepticism of the military-industrial complex and about intervention more generally has filtered into the armed forces?

EA: The U.S. military is huge and politically diverse. This is not a monolithic organization. There are many political opinions among those in uniform. I think one difference—and why sometimes we might think that the U.S. military is monolithic—is that, at least up until now, there’s been sort of a culture of omertà, where you don’t speak openly about your political views. I actually have dear friends of mine from the service who I’ve known for 20 years, and probably just as a holdover from our time in uniform, we never talk politics together. We just don’t, because we wouldn’t ever want that to come between the friendships that we have.

There are some who probably do look at things with a lot of skepticism, about motives, why certain interventions or wars are being waged, and how those decisions might filter into the economic reality of our political class. And there are others who are probably a lot less skeptical. So I think it’s just important to recognize that the strength of our military is that politics are not front and center. We create the conditions so they can put the mission front and center. And I think we should be very careful of politicians who would try to inject the kind of partisanship that has infected our entire society into the ranks.

