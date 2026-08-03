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Seth M. Siegel
Seth M. Siegel is the author of Let There Be Water: Israel’s Solution for a Water-Starved World (2015) and Troubled Water: What’s Wrong with What We Drink (2019).
Tags:
International
Iran
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