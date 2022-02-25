Feb 25 • 24M
America Is Afraid of War. Putin Knows It.
The most interesting conversations in American life now happen in private. This show is bringing them out of the closet. Stories no one else is telling and conversations with the most fascinating people in the country, every week from former New York Times and Wall Street Journal journalist Bari Weiss.
Episode details
Comments
Zoe Strimpel on the collapse of Western authority, self and geopolitical understanding— and the predictably catastrophic results of our politics of retrenchment, appeasement and pacifism.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices