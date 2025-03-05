You might know Alec Baldwin as the sexy star of The Hunt for Red October. Or you might know him as the actor who beat involuntary manslaughter charges after he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming a western in 2021.

You might know Alec’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, from her bizarre cancellation the same year, after a Twitter user revealed she had been pretending, for years, to be Spanish, for unknown and perhaps unimaginable reasons.

And you might think, given their recent escapades—her identity hoax, his near-imprisonment—that the Baldwins would avoid the spotlight these days. It’s not like they don’t have enough to do (the couple have seven children, six under the age of 10), or enough room to do it in (they own three homes, including a New York City penthouse and a 10-acre estate in the Hamptons). And after what they’ve been through, self-inflicted or not, surely they could both use a rest.

But no. There will be no rest, no relaxation, no quiet fadeaway into moneyed obscurity while the dust of their scandals settles and the world forgets their names.

Instead, there will be a reality show.