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Shyam Sankar
Shyam Sankar is the CTO of the tech company Palantir, and recently joined the U.S. Army.
Madeline Hart
Madeline Hart works across Palantir’s U.S. government business, with a particular focus on defense and space. She is co-author with Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar of the forthcoming book Mobilize, coming March 2026.
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