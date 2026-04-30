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IRG "U Can't" C Me's avatar
IRG "U Can't" C Me
1m

Chaya/LibsofTikTok dealing with Capitalism:

https://www.reddit.com/r/LeopardsAteMyFace/s/HUvYKSZjvB

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Alan Sewell's avatar
Alan Sewell
2m

The United States has the advantage of capitalism because the Government of the United States alone permits private ownership of subsurface minerals. In other countries' law, you only own the surface of the Earth, and nothing below it. There is not a drop of privately owned subsurface oil, or an ounce of privately owned gold, silver, copper, or any other subsurface mineral anywhere except the United States and in a very few portions (Alberta) of Canada where the land did not devolve from the Crown. The governments in some of those countries may lease subsurface mineral rights to private companies, but only on terms and conditions specified by the government.

Try to imagine what the United States would be like if it were like the other 190 or so countries of the Earth where no private company or individual could own subsurface oil, gold, silver, copper, or anything else of subsurface value. Only the government could profit from it. Our standard of living would be at least 1/3rd lower, because:

A) Much fewer mineral resources would have been developed. Oil production might be 1/3rd to 1/2 what it is now.

B) The profits from the extraction of oil and mineral wealth would all go to the government, not be recycled into the private sector. California and Texas were oil states before they became technology states. The Industrial Midwest states pumped oil, natural gas, and coal before they became industrial states.

Our capitalism is the exception to the world because our laws of oil and mineral wealth are exceptional. It's one reason why we're a wealthy country and everything south of the Rio Grande is struggling to reached Developed World status, despite natural resources larger than ours, and countries in Europe and Asia rarely equal our sustained economic growth. There are other reasons for the disparity, of course, but this is a big one.

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