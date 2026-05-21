A 31-year-old woman, blond and beautiful and fantastically rich, announces she is pregnant, two years into her marriage. There’s nothing unusual about this—the median age at which a middle-class white woman becomes a mother has hovered between 30 and 31 years old for a few decades now—but online certain people are losing their mind. Because the 31-year-old woman in question is Alex Cooper, the self-described “slut” and host of the wildly popular Call Her Daddy podcast, which has been telling millions of young American women how to give blow jobs since 2018.

The supposed problem is that Cooper has not practiced what she has spent years preaching on the podcast, which is raunchy in a Carrie Bradshaw millennial girl boss kind of way. The premise of the show is that women should spend their 20s sleeping around and finding themselves. Alex tells women to have sex on the first date, not to settle down, and that men are trash. She urges her female followers to embrace and partake in ghosting potential partners, and to use men before they use you.

Her content is wildly popular with young women—her podcast, between deals with Spotify and SiriusXM, is now worth around $185 million—but now, people are calling her a hypocrite.

“She has opened the trap door and escaped at least some of the consequences of her lies by doing the very thing she profits from encouraging women not to do: getting married and becoming pregnant right away,” wrote Ashley McGuire of the Institute for Family Studies. “These two things are luxuries for young, beautiful, educated, and wealthy women still in their fertile years. But unfortunately for the countless women who follow her advice, when the bill comes, they will have nothing but heartache and regret.”