Wait, he said what about Gaza? We’re shuttering which government departments? Some people have been delighted by President Trump’s return. Others, horrified. But on one thing this divided country is agreed: He has staged a very busy first three weeks. Even for us in the news business, it’s been hard to keep up with all of the onrushing executive orders, proclamations, Truth posts, and Elon tweets, each announcing a new, radical departure from policies of the last four years—or even longer. For all the tangible changes he’s making, there’s an unreality to much of the last few weeks: a trade war that lasted only hours, a whirring social-media rumor mill, off-the-cuff comments that may be just that—or the overthrow of decades of U.S. Middle East policy.

How to explain this new mode of presidential behavior? Economist, polymath, blogger, and podcaster Tyler Cowen has a theory, which he laid out on his blog, Marginal Revolution. His argument is as original as the phenomenon it analyzes, which is why we’re republishing it today. —The Editors

The Donald Trump administration has issued a blizzard of executive orders, and set many other potential changes in the works. It might rename Dulles Airport (can you guess to what?). A bill has been introduced to add you-know-who to Mount Rushmore. There is DOGE, and the ongoing attempt to reshape federal employment.

At the same time, many people have been asking me why Trump chose Canada and Mexico to threaten with tariffs—are they not our neighbors, major trading partners, and closest allies?

I have a theory that tries to explain all these and other facts, though many other factors matter too. I think of Trumpian policy, first and foremost, as elevating cultural policy above all else.

Imagine you hold a vision where the (partial) decline of America largely is about culture. After all, we have more people and more natural resources than ever before. Our top achievements remain impressive. But is the overall culture of the people in such great shape? The culture of government and public service? Interest in our religious organizations? The quality of local government in many states? You don’t have to be a die-hard Trumper to have some serious reservations on such questions.