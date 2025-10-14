The Free Press
Hostages
Israel
Hamas
Liz LaSorte
14m

Zohran Mamdani wants government-run grocery stores. Being a rich boy, he won’t be shopping in those barren stores.

Like Thomas Sowell said, “The offspring of privilege have dominated the leadership of Marxist movements from the days of Marx and Engels through Lenin, Mao, Castro, Ho Chi Minh, and their lesser counterparts around the world and down through history. The sheer reiteration of the "working class" theme in Marxism has drowned out this plain fact.”

The fact that Zohran Mamdani is leading the race for mayor in New York City, the city with the highest GDP in the country, should be shocking! How can this many people believe socialism can work for the first time in history? Obviously, they have no understanding of the history of socialism’s complete and utter failures.

So, Please Mess with the Zohran: https://lizlasorte.substack.com/p/please-mess-with-the-zohran?r=76q58

Disa sacks
33m

Victor David Hanson calling this a “ peace deal” is comical

The Hamas leader Al- Hayward yesterday at the summit in Egypt

“Khalil al-Hayya, one of the Hamas leaders who took part in the Cairo negotiations, had this to say today:

"The countdown to the next massacre has begun. Next time we will slaughter all the Jews."

https://x.com/sabra_the/status/1977962709648921064?s=46

Gazans are actively killing 9ne another in Gaza right now

Clans vs Hamas

Hamas executing ppl in public and proudly filming it all

https://x.com/joetruzman/status/1977831803580023287?s=46

https://x.com/joetruzman/status/1977843238770975119?s=42

https://x.com/maralsalmassi/status/1977812389136617814?s=42

There can be no peace with this vicious culture

