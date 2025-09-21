By dawn on Sunday, the lines to get into Charlie Kirk’s memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, stretched for blocks. People camped out overnight to secure a place. A local pizza shop owner walked for a mile to deliver food to the people who waited overnight. Some attendees flew in from across the country. Passengers sang “Amazing Grace” as their airplane touched down in Phoenix.

By mid-morning, the 73,000-seat stadium was full. Organizers opened the arena next door for overflow, but even that quickly reached capacity. In total, an estimated 200,000 people turned out—more than Martin Luther King Jr.’s in 1968.

President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance are scheduled to speak at Sunday’s memorial service, as is Kirk’s wife, Erika. Inside the stadium, a giant cross was wheeled down the field and raised onto the stage. It was built by hand and brought in from Michigan by attendee Dan Beazley.

“Charlie is a martyr in the true Christian tradition. You cut down a martyr, and his power grows,” Benny Johnson, a Turning Point USA contributor, said on stage during his remarks. “God expected a funeral today, but he’s gotten a revival.”

And that’s just what Kirk would have wanted: a revival.

“How do you want to be remembered?”

Kirk was asked that question in a podcast interview three months ago. Since his assassination, the clip has been posted on social media thousands of times.