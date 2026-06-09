It’s Tuesday, June 9. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Arthur Brooks asks, would you vote for a candidate who cheated on their spouse? Peter Savodnik on Spencer Pratt’s defeat—and California’s broken ballot count. Masih Alinejad on “Persepolis” author Marjane Satrapi. Aaron MacLean on Trump’s Iran mistake. And much more.
But first: A school disciplinary email leads to suicide.
Last summer, Vaibhav Duggal, a promising medical student at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, learned he would have to face the school’s disciplinary body after a patient accused him of asking inappropriate questions about her relationship status during his ob-gyn clinical rotation, and then following her on Instagram. Hours later, he died by suicide. He left a note behind for his parents saying he “simply cannot bear the shame.”
The Duggal family blames the school for their son’s death. In January, Vaibhav’s parents filed a lawsuit accusing the school of negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and violating their son’s due process rights.
Vaibhav’s story is one of the many examples of institutional overreach during disciplinary proceedings at universities across America that Frannie Block has reported on. In all of these stories, the students’ families told Frannie two things. First, that the universities failed to grant them due process. Second, that they failed to take the students’ mental health into consideration.
The Duggal family is no exception. But they face an uphill battle. Texas’s laws on sovereign immunity shield state institutions from liability except for in specific cases of negligence approved by each state legislature.
Whether or not they succeed in their legal fight, the Duggals have joined other grieving parents in a burgeoning campaign to persuade lawmakers to protect the rights of students like Vaibhav who face disciplinary action on campus.
“Whatever we are doing right now, he’s not coming back,” Vivek Duggal, Vaibhav’s father, said of his son, “but at least we can save someone else’s life.”
Read Frannie’s investigation into this tragic tale—and what schools owe their students, even when they are accused of misconduct.
—Dana Schuster
America’s 250th birthday bash is less than a month away, and we’re honoring some of the Great Americans of history. Up next: Martin Scorsese.
Comedian Colin Quinn honors the legendary Hollywood director by cautioning him never to leave New York City to make another film. When you make mundane urban infrastructure, like a stoop or fire hydrant, look like a “love poem,” Quinn asks, why cross the Hudson River?
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RI is full of horrible drivers. Maybe it's the sign of of our " me first" society. Sad to hear about Gordon. Such a treasure.
In LA : will the bass eat the noodle or the bass be protein for a noodle dish? Will they debate ? Who will get the white or Hispanic or Hollywood vote? And how delicious will the mail in ballot scrutiny be among those who have so effectively played that game perfectly?