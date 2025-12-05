Welcome back to A Man Should Know, a weekly column from Elliot Ackerman about how today’s lost boys can become tomorrow’s good men. This week, Elliot shares his tips for navigating the travel season—and when to decide it’s more important to stay home.

This holiday season, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has launched a “civility campaign” to usher in a new “golden age of travel.” Speaking at a press conference in November, Duffy said he wanted to “jump-start a nationwide conversation around how we can all restore courtesy and class to air travel.”

How to start that conversation? Duffy thinks we should dress with respect. “Whether it’s a pair of jeans and a decent shirt, I would encourage people to maybe dress a little better, which encourages us to maybe behave a little better. Let’s try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come to the airport.”