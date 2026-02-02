It’s Monday, February 2. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: from pro-MAGA to anti-ICE. Jason Furman on Trump’s pick for Fed chair. Tyler Cowen and Coleman Hughes on our brave new world. Jed Rubenfeld on the arrest of Don Lemon. And much more.
But first: The detransitioner who sued her doctor.
At the age of 15, Fox Varian began questioning her gender during sessions with a psychologist. At 16, she underwent surgery to remove her breasts. Three years later, she bitterly regretted the surgery and went back to identifying as female.
Then Varian sued her doctor. Hers is the first medical malpractice case by a detransitioner to ever go before a jury. I was the only reporter to attend all three weeks of a heart-wrenching and historic trial in White Plains, New York, that ended Friday. “No amount of reconstruction,” said Varian, “is ever going to bring back what I lost.”
The gender transition field is in precipitous decline. More than half of all U.S. states have banned gender-transition interventions for minors. The Supreme Court ruled last year that states can restrict the ability of minors to get transition treatment. Varian’s trial was closely watched as a harbinger of a long-overdue legal reckoning.
Varian’s lawyer characterized her psychologist as heedless, sloppy, and out of his depth given the teenager’s complex constellation of gender dysphoria and serious psychological problems. And the plastic surgeon who did the mastectomy was inattentive to critical red flags, the lawyer argued.
Read my piece to learn about the verdict reached by the jury on Friday and what it means for the future of so-called “gender-affirming” medical care for minors.
—Benjamin Ryan
Conversations with Coleman: Designer Babies and AI Jobs Are No Longer Sci-Fi
In the aftermath of Covid, one lesson was obvious to Coleman Hughes: Our ability to generate powerful technologies has far outpaced our ability to talk honestly about their risks. That gap between capability and judgment is why he wanted to sit down with Jamie Metzl, a former National Security Council official turned biotech futurist, and one of the earliest public figures to argue that Covid most likely emerged from a lab accident rather than a wet market. They talk about everything about our brave new world, from genetic selection to AI, and discuss whether we are ready for the ethical and social consequences. Catch their conversation wherever you get your podcasts, or at the link below:
President Trump announced that the Kennedy Center will close July 4 for two years of renovations to bring it “to the highest level of success, beauty, and grandeur.” The move is subject to approval by the center’s board of trustees, which Trump leads, and comes after audience numbers plummeted in the wake of his decision to add his name to the building in December.
A Democrat flipped a seat in a Texas state senate district that Trump won by 17 percentage points in 2024. Taylor Rehmet’s win over the incumbent Republican by 14 points is “a wake-up call for Republicans across Texas,” said Republican Texas lieutenant governor Dan Patrick.
The 5-year-old boy who was surrounded by immigration agents in a Minneapolis suburb while wearing a blue bunny hat and Spider-Man backpack was released with his father from a detention facility in Texas. A federal judge’s order Saturday to release them referred to two lines from the Bible, including “Jesus wept.”
The frigid blast across the eastern United States will persist well into February, according to meteorologists. They predict a polar vortex in the second week of the month, while much of the West Coast will likely have above-normal temperatures.
SpaceX wants to launch as many as one million solar-powered satellites and establish an AI data center in space. The plan was detailed in a request to the Federal Communications Commission and described as “the most efficient way to meet the accelerating demand for AI computing power.” An estimated 15,000 satellites are now orbiting the earth.
Four days before Trump’s inauguration last year, lieutenants to an Abu Dhabi royal secretly invested $500 million in the Trump family’s cryptocurrency venture, World Liberty Financial, according to The Wall Street Journal. Two months later, the United Arab Emirates won access to high-powered AI chips that had been blocked by the Joe Biden administration.
Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic to win the Australian Open—and became the youngest man to win tennis’s four Grand Slam titles. Alcaraz is just 22, and the record had stood for 87 years. Elena Rybakina stunned Aryna Sabalenka to win her first Australian Open women’s singles title.
At last night’s Grammys, Kendrick Lamar became the most-awarded rapper in the show’s history, Olivia Dean won best new artist, and Bad Bunny took album of the year—the first Spanish-language album ever to do so. The ceremony also turned political, with Bad Bunny and others calling for “ICE out.”
"Nearby, Luis Zuna held up photographs of his 10-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, who he said had been detained, along with her mother, Rosa, while driving to school on Jan. 6. He said they both remained in custody at the same facility where Liam and his father were held.
"It’s the same situation as Liam, but there were no pictures,” said Carolina Gutierrez, who works as a secretary at the school that Elizabeth attended.
