The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
25
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Skip Van Cel's avatar
Skip Van Cel
just now

From the story about little Leon returning to Minneapolis,

"Nearby, Luis Zuna held up photographs of his 10-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, who he said had been detained, along with her mother, Rosa, while driving to school on Jan. 6. He said they both remained in custody at the same facility where Liam and his father were held.

"It’s the same situation as Liam, but there were no pictures,” said Carolina Gutierrez, who works as a secretary at the school that Elizabeth attended.

Reply
Share
Phil Regier's avatar
Phil Regier
2m

You guys asked Jason Furman, who was Barack "Quantitative Easing" Obama’s top economic adviser, for his view? Isn't that like asking Alejandro Mayorkus his thoughts on household security of the family jewels?

Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice