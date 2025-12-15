A Dark Night for Australia’s Jews

This Sunday evening at Bondi Beach, the most popular beach in Sydney, two gunmen opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration attended by more than a thousand people. At least 16 people were killed. Dozens were wounded. Victims ranged from just 10 to 87 years old.
This attack on Australia's Jewish community comes after a steady rise in antisemitism in the count…
