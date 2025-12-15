The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Free Press
A Dark Night for Australia’s Jews
Rafaela Siewert
51M
A terror attack at a Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach took 16 lives. We sat down for a livestream for the latest news and analysis of this tragedy.

This Sunday evening at Bondi Beach, the most popular beach in Sydney, two gunmen opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration attended by more than a thousand people. At least 16 people were killed. Dozens were wounded. Victims ranged from just 10 to 87 years old.

This attack on Australia’s Jewish community comes after a steady rise in antisemitism in the count…

Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Annual
$8.33/month
Billed as $100 yearly
Monthly
$10/month
Billed as $10 monthly
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
To read this article, sign in or subscribe
Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
Tags:
Antisemitism
Australia
Terrorism

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice