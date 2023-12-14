A Congressional Hearing, A Resignation, and Why DEI Must End For Good

How did the congressional hearing on antisemitism last week go so awry?

Was the resignation of University of Pennsylvania’s president just another cancellation, only this time on the other side of the political aisle?

How can we fix our broken universities? And what’s at stake if we don’t?

Bari’s thoughts on these questions and more on today’s episode.

For further reading on these topics, please check out the following pieces in The Free Press:

The Ouster of Penn’s President Won’t Fix the Problem by Peter Savodnik

The Treason of the Intellectuals by Niall Ferguson

Even Antisemites Deserve Free Speech by Nadine Strossen and Pamela Paresky

The Things I Never Thought Possible—Until October 7 by Mathias Döpfner

Claudine Gay Is Why I Never Checked the ‘Black’ Box by Eli Steele (first appeared in Newsweek)

Where Free Speech Ends and Lawbreaking Begins by Ilya Shapiro

Law Students for Hamas by Aaron Sibarium

How American Colleges Gave Birth to Cancel Culture by Rikki Schlott and Greg Lukianoff

