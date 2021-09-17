Sep 17, 2021 • 51M

The Story of One Teenager's Escape From Afghanistan

 
0:00
-50:39
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Honestly with Bari Weiss to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Bari Weiss
The most interesting conversations in American life now happen in private. This show is bringing them out of the closet. Stories no one else is telling and conversations with the most fascinating people in the country, every week from former New York Times and Wall Street Journal journalist Bari Weiss.
Episode details
Comments

It’s been a month since the fall of Afghanistan. And Black Hawk helicopters and Humvees aren’t the only things we left behind. Trapped in a country now controlled by the Taliban are hundreds of thousands of America’s Afghan allies. These are the interpreters, advisers and others who worked with the U.S. government and with American organizations--and who we promised we would never abandon.


Their chance at freedom — at life — now relies on normal Americans who are determined to right what the White House has gotten so terribly wrong. They are a rag-tag group of military veterans, human-rights activists, ex-special forces, State Department officials, non-profit organizers and private individuals with the kind of resources necessary to charter planes. And they have formed a 21st-century Underground Railroad.


In time, history books will be written about these Americans and the Afghans they saved.Today, the story of one of them. A 15-year-old girl in Kabul named Rahima. And a woman called Esther in East Moline, Illinois, who stepped into the vacuum left by the U.S. government.


To learn more about the Underground Railroad: https://bariweiss.substack.com/p/inside-the-underground-railroad-out


f you are interested in helping people like Rahima please consider supporting: https://nooneleft.org and https://afghanevac.org

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices