Home Is Where the Revolution Is

COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO—A trailer yanks a hog carcass out of a bath of scalding water. Yellowjackets swarm the swine, now hanging by its hooves from the raised shovel of a tractor, as a man dressed in rubber overalls reaches for his knife.

About 400 audience members—many of them parents with young kids, all seated on wooden benches—shift forward as the butcher reveals his secret to producing “effortlessly delicious” pork.

“I just like to get the skin a little wet,” he says, wearing the kind of headset Britney Spears donned in her heyday. “That way your scary sharp knife just slides over the carcass effortlessly.”

He cuts off a clump of hog hair with his blade, which glistens in the morning sun. Most industrial butchers get rid of pork skin, but the butcher says it’s the best part.

Blood pools at the hog’s snout while the homesteaders watch and jot down the butcher’s every word in their notebooks. A woman in front of me, wearing a sun hat with a flap down her neck, draws a diagram of the hog using a pen from Motel 6.

She’s joined today by more than 4,500 Americans, mostly hailing from the Pacific Northwest, for the first-ever Modern Homesteading Conference in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho—a two-day event that teaches attendees how to live off the land. At a time when obesity in the U.S. is at an all-time high, these homesteaders are bucking the convenience of cheap processed foods to grow their own produce in their backyards. Disillusioned by a food system they say is making us fat, sick, and tired, they paid $149—or $399 for a VIP pass—to hear the stars of this movement speak about how to survive off nothing but your own moxie.

Once the presentation ends, a 9-year-old boy shuffles up to the butcher and holds up a Sharpie.

“Will you sign my cast?” the kid mumbles, avoiding eye contact and pointing to his forearm. “I saved you a spot right here.”

The man bends down to sign his name in blue ink: Brandon Sheard.

Trevor Hamilton, 9, of Moses Lake, Washington, proudly posing with the signatures he’s gathered at the Modern Homesteading Conference. He broke his arm falling off a hammock. (Rebecca Stumpf for The Free Press)

Fifteen years ago, Sheard was nowhere near a farm. He was in Seattle, selling supplements at a Whole Foods during the day and studying Shakespeare for his master’s program in Renaissance literature at night. But sometimes he’d be helping a customer and wonder: Why do we even need vitamins anyway?

“I started to realize, ‘Oh, I could just eat a raw filet and get five, or however many times more iron than an iron supplement,’ ” he tells me.

“The reason we have these supplements is because our food supply is so lacking and so pathetic that yeah, you actually do need to do something extra because you’re not getting it from your food.”

In 2008, Sheard quit his Whole Foods job and married his grad school sweetheart. They started building a house on Vashon Island, near Seattle, where he worked as a butcher at a local farm. Eventually they doubled down on the homesteading life by opening up their own abattoir, which teaches the art of “meatsmithery,” and now they live on a farm in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with their eight children.