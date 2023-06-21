RFK Jr. Is Striking a Nerve. He Tells Me Why.

A few days ago, Joe Rogan offered Dr. Peter Hotez $100,000 to appear on his show to debate RFK Jr. on the subject of vaccines and public health. Not 48 hours later, thanks to Twitter, the ante is now more than $2 million and counting.

If this debate happens, it could rival the audience tuning in to the official presidential debates in the 2024 election cycle.

Which tells us a tremendous amount about our current political moment.

So does the fact that Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. is even running for president.