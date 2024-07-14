FOR FREE PEOPLE

Salena Zito: ‘I Was Four Feet Away From Trump When He Was Shot'

Niall Ferguson: Assassinations often change the course of history. What would have happened if the shot on Donald Trump had been on target?
Supporters of Donald Trump gather outside Trump Tower in New York on July 14, 2024—one day after the ex-president survived an assassination attempt. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images)

Niall Ferguson: A Shot at the President—And the Turn of History

Assassinations have often changed the course of a country. Would that have happened if the shooter had slightly better aim?

By Niall Ferguson

July 14, 2024

“There was a reason why Rome of Julius Caesar and Florence of the Medici were such dangerous places. Assassination was a feature, not a bug, of republican political systems. However, modern American medicine and the overblown security provided to presidents and former presidents together make it quite likely that both candidates will make it to November 5.”

I wrote those words on July 2. Eleven days later, events proved me both right—assassination is part and parcel of republican political systems—and wrong: this has ceased to be true of the United States.

What happened in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the evening of July 13, is in equal measure shocking and baffling. An inch or two further to the left and the bullet that grazed Donald Trump’s ear would have penetrated his skull and very likely killed him. A slight gust of wind, a tremor of the assassin’s hand, an unexpected move by the former president—for whatever tiny reason, Trump lived to fight another day. 

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old man from nearby Bethel Park, was a registered Republican but had made a $15 donation to the liberal ActBlue political action committee on the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration, when he was 17. Even more puzzling, this young man (who was barely a teenager when Trump was elected in 2016) was able to take several clear shots at the 45th president from the roof of a factory 130 yards away from the stage of Trump’s rally.

How did the Secret Service snipers stationed just 430 feet away not spot Crooks climbing into position on the roof, when at least one member of the public did see him and claimed that he had warned them? It is hard to think of a good explanation. 

And what of the consequences? There are those who would have you believe that history is governed by vast impersonal cycles and that events such as this are mere epiphenomena, historical trivia. It is a claim as old as it is false. 

