My Conversation About America's Sex Recession
Insights from Aella, an OnlyFans star who has been at the forefront of this change.
Bari Weiss
Jul 8, 2021
This is a rather pathetic way to glamorize the most degrading occupation a woman can have. Would we expect this woman to say she feels disgusted with things she has to do and her clients (on the record, using her actual alias)? No one would be acquiring her services in that case.
Thomas Edison said “Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work”. There are a lot of options available to women in this country, not just factory work vs sex work. But even with the factory work it is still possible to work one’s way up. At least in that case the society does not close its doors, but actually looks positively at starting from humble beginnings.
The good question to ask that woman would have been what impact her choice of occupation had on her family and what limits it places on her own future.
It's interesting how many commenters were apparently unable or unwilling to read or understand the article because their moral prejudices got in the way. I don't even necessarily disagree with them about prostitution (I have never, and would never, get involved with it on any level), but there is value in trying to understand points of view that are very different from your own, and Aella and Bari certainly gave us an opportunity to do that.