Yesterday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Fox News that Israel intends to retake control of the entire Gaza Strip.

Up until now, Israel has avoided articulating a clear “day after” plan. Even in the Fox interview, Netanyahu hedged—insisting that Israel eventually intends to hand over the territory to “Arab forces that will govern it properly.”

But while the details remain murky, the shift in tone is apparent. Israel, which currently controls about 75 percent of Gaza, is about to change the framework that has governed its approach to the strip for two decades.

Naturally, we’re left with more questions than answers: What are the consequences of Israel taking control of Gaza City? Is it even possible? Is this just rhetoric, or a turning point in a war that has dragged on for 22 months? How does this impact getting the hostages back?

