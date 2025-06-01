Rod Dreher has spent years warning of the illiberalism of the left. But now, he says, it’s time to sound the alarm about something else: a growing threat from the right.

In a powerful and deeply personal essay published on The Free Press, Dreher writes about the rise of right-wing totalitarianism in America, the conditions that make a culture ripe for extremism, and what all of us—left, right, or somewhere in between—need to do to push back.

This is his world. And it’s exactly why you’ll want to join Dreher in conversation with our own Bari Weiss for a live discussion about what he saw on his recent tour across the country for screenings of Live Not by Lies and why he believes the seeds of totalitarianism are once again taking root.

The livestream starts Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET at TheFP.com/livestream. Want a reminder? Click here to mark your calendar.

No question is off-limits. Submit yours in the comments section below or bring them up live.

This livestream is for paying subscribers only. Not yet a member? Join us today.