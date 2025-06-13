Israel Strikes Iran
Israel hits multiple sites across Iran. Tune in to an emergency livestream with Bari and Michael Oren to break down the latest at 10:15 p.m. ET.
Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran’s nuclear program. What happens now?
Join Bari Weiss and former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren tonight at 10:15 p.m. ET. This event is available to all Free Press subscribers.
Bari and Michael will discuss all sides of the issue—from why Israel attacked to the expected length of the campaign to whether the U.S. will get involved. For more background, read Michael’s piece from earlier this evening about what brought us to this crucial moment: “Is Israel About to Strike Iran’s Nuclear Facilities?”
This is history unfolding before our eyes. Join Bari and Michael tonight to learn everything you need to know.
Praise to God that Israel has the might and the will to strike Iran's nuclear capability for Iran strikes Israel and perhaps, America. Hopefully the Iranian people will rise up in the power vacuum and take down the oppressive Islamist regime, winning back their freedom lost in 1979
