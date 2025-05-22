Jew-hatred makes strange bedfellows. Islamists and leftists would appear to see the world in diametrically opposed ways—and yet they are of one mind when it comes to the question of Jews and Israel.

That was on full display earlier this week in Washington, D.C., when two young people were shot to death outside of the Jewish museum. Their alleged killer was affiliated with a Marxist group that glorifies Hamas and other Islamist terrorist organizations. And he told witnesses that he murdered Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim “for Gaza.”

No one is better situated to explain the alliance between leftists and Islamists better than historian Jeffrey Herf. He’ll be in conversation tomorrow with our Peter Savodnik on Friday, May 23, at 1 p.m. EST.

Join Jeffrey and Peter at 1:00 p.m. ET this Friday at TheFP.com/livestream as we get into all of it. You can click here to mark it in your calendar.

As always, no question is off-limits. Bring yours.

This livestream is available to paying subscribers only. If you’re not already a paid subscriber, click below to become one. You won’t want to miss it.