Douglas Murray is not shy—especially when it comes to defending the truth. It’s what makes him a great journalist. And it’s what made his recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast so explosive. In a debate with the comedian Dave Smith, Douglas called out the dangerous way in which some on the right are rewriting history. The show was a Rorschach test for the right; who won? And what did it say about where the right is going?

The conversation sparked a wide-ranging conversation about the “woke right,” the rise of illiberalism and antisemitism, and the state of conservatism in America. You can watch the whole thing here.

Douglas is joining me on a subscriber-only livestream later today to discuss all that, as well as his best-selling book On Democracies and Death Cults, the war in Gaza, Trump’s first 100 days, and much more.

Join me and Douglas at 3:30 p.m. ET today at TheFP.com as we get into all of it. Bring your questions.

This livestream is available to paying subscribers only. If you’re not already a paid subscriber, click below to become one. You won’t want to miss it.